Hip Dips bei Frauen gelten als Schönheitsmakel. Dabei sind die Wölbungen über dem Hüftknochen völlig natürlich und nicht mit viel Sport weg zu trainieren. Viele Frauen posten nun im Internet Bilder, auf denen sie ihre Kurven selbstbewusst zur Schau stellen.
Das Internet kann ein dunkler und grausamer Ort sein. Jeder, der schon mal ein nicht ganz perfektes Foto von sich auf Instagram gepostet hat, weiß das.
Jeden körperlichen Makel wird irgendjemand finden und sich gnadenlos darüber hermachen - und sei er auch noch so klein und unwichtig.
Umso schöner ist es zu beobachten, wie immer mehr Frauen mutig und offen zu ihrem Körper und seinen Eigenheiten stehen.
Eine von ihnen ist die Instagrammerin Carys Gray. Die junge Britin hat einen schlanken, durchtrainierten Körper, um den sie viele ihrer fast 400.000 Follower beneiden dürften.
Hip Dips sind etwas völlig Natürliches
So nennt man bei Frauen die Wölbungen unterhalb des Hüftknochens. Bei manchen sind sie deutlicher zu sehen als bei anderen.
Weil Fitnesstrainer und Frauenzeitschriften uns weismachen wollen, Hip Dips seien unattraktiv, versuchen viele Frauen, die Wölbungen weg zu trainieren, tragen Shapewear oder lassen sich sogar Fett unter die Haut spritzen, um die Ausformung zu beseitigen.
Dabei sind die Hip Dips anatomisch bedingt und werden auch dann nicht verschwinden, wenn man sehr viel Sport treibt. Denn die Formung der Hüfte hängt von den Hüftknochen und der Breite des Beckens ab. Und beides können wir nicht beeinflussen.
Genau diese Erkenntnis will Carys mit anderen Frauen teilen. Sie postetet ein Foto, auf dem man deutlich ihre eigenen Hip Dips sieht und schrieb dazu: “Ich dachte bisher immer, diese Wölbungen seien nur bei mir so stark ausgeprägt. Doch dann las ich diesen Morgen, dass sehr viele Frauen deswegen Komplexe haben.”
‼️ HOLD UP let's talk about hip dips for a minute 🤔🤔 As you can see from this picture and many of my other pictures I have preeeeeetty large 'hip dips'.. This is where my leg/hip area comes in just before my quad starts.. I thought these lil dips were unique to me until I read the gorgeous @sjamesfit this morning all about how they're actually a huge insecurity to loads of women!! I then went on to google hip dips and read all about how they're seen as a bad thing for women and some people even go as far as to have fat injected into them to smooth them out 😱😱😱😱 WELL I sure as hell wasn't about to add another thing onto my insecurity list 😂✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼 If anyone else has these cute ass hip dips then you should rock them.. For 20 years I've picked at areas of my body I hate but not once did I pick up on these! A few years ago I would have read that article and suddenly felt insecure and wanted to change them. Now I don't give a poo what other people think looks good on women or not. I think they're cool. 😎 😂 And yes growing my quads 17483 times bigger has probably made the hip dips even more prominent but quads are cool too. Conclusion: I'm cool. You're cool. Everyone's cool. Bye. Don't forget to watch my latest YouTube video where I unbox my supplement delivery from @womensbest 💕💕 LINK IN MY BIO 💕💕💕💕💕 #fitness #fit #health #healthy #gym #workout #Abs #glutes #fitfam #girlswholift #cardio #fitspo #instafit #gains #girlgains #muscle #strength #motivation #muslce #booty #leanin15 #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #womensbest
Die Instagrammerin findet: Niemand sollte sich für seine Körperform schämen müssen. Ganz im Gegenteil. “Wenn ihr auch diese schönen Wölbungen habt, feiert sie”, schreibt Carys. Vor einigen Jahren wäre auch sie noch völlig verunsichert gewesen, wenn ihr jemand gesagt hätte, dass ihre Hüfte so nicht schön sei. Doch heute sei es ihr egal, was andere Leute denken, wie eine Frau auszusehen hat.
Viele Frauen posten unter dem Hashtag #hipdips Fotos ihrer Hüften
Wie sehr sie anderen Frauen damit aus dem Herzen spricht, zeigen die vielen Fotos, die nun mit dem Hashtag #hipdips auf Instagram auftauchen.
“Ich wollte euch nur daran erinnern, dass die Dellen an den Hüften komplett normal sind”, schreibt diese Frau.
Lately on my dash I’ve seen lots of posts about hip dips. I just want to let you know that they're normal! It’s part of our anatomy, and on some is more noticeable than others. It all depends on your body type, muscle, and fat distribution. In case you didn't know, the femurs connect to the pelvis. Wow! Reference the 2nd picture if this is confusing! That is exactly what a “hip dip” is. The space on the sides between the top of your pelvis and your femurs. You get a hip dip from being born with a skeleton. Incredible. Everyone has one, but sometimes it’s not as noticeable. Men and women have it, but it’s more noticable on women because our hips are usually more pronounced. Like I said earlier, it’s about fat and muscle distribution, as well as your own unique skeletal structure and shape. It's often more visible on those with wide, high-set hips. Some women have it more noticeable, some don’t, but it doesn’t mean it's not there. Everyone 👏 has 👏 them 👏 Seriously, you'll have one as long as you keep your skeleton. Can they be decreased in appearance by losing excess fat? Sure, to an extent. But guess what? I had quite pronounced ones even at my leanest, when I carried so little fat that I stopped getting my period (this was unhealthy, I know). Hip dips are NOT the same as a muffin top. Sometimes they can create a similar appearance in clothing, but it's not!!! The same!! Thing!!! I've also seen people saying that hip dips can be filled out by working on your gluteus medius. That could be true for some people to a certain extent, but unless your hip dips are already barely visible, it's absolutely fucking ridiculous to think they'll be significantly filled out by growing a part of your glute. I know mine sure won't. They're too big, and that's okay! But go throw your money at whatever booty builder program you want and see if I care. Honestly, the visibility of mine is my biggest insecurity. I don't know why or at what point I was taught to hate them, but I was, and I'm working on unlearning it. It's really helped me seeing other girls on here post about theirs and NORMALIZING it. So here are mine!
Eine andere schreibt zu ihrem Bild: “Nichts ist wichtiger, als dass unsere Körper gesund sind.”
“Schönheit hat nichts mit Größe oder Körperform zu tun”, kommentiert eine weitere ihr Bild.
Und diese junge Frau findet ebenfalls: Wir sollten stolz sein auf unsere Hip Dips.
