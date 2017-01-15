Fashion People Love To Obsess Over This Little Detail

"Fashion people" have the tendency to obsess over the tiniest details, things the everyday person probably wouldn't even realize. Sometimes I catch myself doing just that: I'll be at brand's showroom previewing its latest collection, and find myself pining for the contrasting color of thread used on the seams, or the weight or wash of a good pair of denim. "That button is just stunning," I'll say about a handmade mother-of-pearl closure on the front of a vintage-inspired blazer. It may sound silly, but I guess it's that appreciation of little things that make us fashion folk in the first place.