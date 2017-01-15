Story from Sweaters

Fashion People Love To Obsess Over This Little Detail

Alyssa Coscarelli
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
"Fashion people" have the tendency to obsess over the tiniest details, things the everyday person probably wouldn't even realize. Sometimes I catch myself doing just that: I'll be at brand's showroom previewing its latest collection, and find myself pining for the contrasting color of thread used on the seams, or the weight or wash of a good pair of denim. "That button is just stunning," I'll say about a handmade mother-of-pearl closure on the front of a vintage-inspired blazer. It may sound silly, but I guess it's that appreciation of little things that make us fashion folk in the first place.
Lately, though, I've noticed one itsy-bitsy trend infiltrating street style, one that's easy to miss, but actually makes a big difference: The exposed zipper right down the front of sweaters, shirts, or polos, often with a circular pull. What is it about the placement of this practical hardware that automatically makes something look so good? I don't really have the answer to that yet, but what I do know is that this just happens to be one of those things that makes a major impact.
