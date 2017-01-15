Fashion People Love To Obsess Over This Little Detail

"Fashion people" have the tendency to obsess over the tiniest details, things the everyday person probably wouldn't even realise. Sometimes I catch myself doing just that: I'll be at brand's showroom previewing its latest collection, and find myself pining for the contrasting colour of thread used on the seams, or the weight or wash of a good pair of denim. "That button is just stunning," I'll say about a handmade mother-of-pearl closure on the front of a vintage-inspired blazer. It may sound silly, but I guess it's that appreciation of little things that make us fashion folk in the first place.
Lately, though, I've noticed one itsy-bitsy trend infiltrating street style, one that's easy to miss, but actually makes a big difference: The exposed zipper right down the front of sweaters, shirts, or polos, often with a circular pull. What is it about the placement of this practical hardware that automatically makes something look so good? I don't really have the answer to that yet, but what I do know is that this just happens to be one of those things that makes a major impact.
Click on to see how people are wearing the trend, and if you find yourself appreciating a zipper more than you ever have before, well, welcome to what our lives feel like all the time.