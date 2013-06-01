Summer is in full swing, but if you are anything like us (cough, procrastinators), you're still searching for that perfect swimsuit. No one likes shopping for bathing suits but, let's face it: It's an awfully nice feeling when you finally find your suit for the season. Well, we're here to fast track the process for you.
While it's definitely tricky to say a single one-piece can work for everyone, we're pretty sure that this PYT from Aussie brand Zimmermann comes pretty close to being the traveling pants of swimwear. With its mixed prints, flattering cut, and ideal mix of sexy and covered, this bad boy is sure to turn you into a beach bunny by August.
Advertisement