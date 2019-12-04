The Truth About Zero-Waste Living: The Good, The Bad & The Trash Jar

For a long time, I thought only “a certain type of person” — the stereotypical hemp-wearing, bike-riding hippie — could be an environmentalist, but I’ve realized the Earth needs all of us to be one, to make decisions that are as sustainable as possible. Ultimately, zero-waste living goes beyond how much trash fits in a mason jar. At its core, it’s a minimalist, frugal way of living. It’s the idea of wasting nothing and using everything over and over again. It’s about repairing what’s broken instead of discarding it and buying a replacement. It’s about consuming less, using less, and being more conscious of where items come from and where they’re going. It gives you the tools to cut out the excess and focus on what’s important.