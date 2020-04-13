6 Yoga Towels For Comfier, Slip-Free Home Workouts

Even though we're no longer sweating it out during in-studio bikram yoga classes, upgrading your go-to mat with a yoga towel can take your at-home workout to the next level. In addition to adding a thin layer of cushion-y support (which can be helpful for any poses where you're on your side or back), towels can keep you feeling dry and stable if you're working up a sweat and are drip-drippin' on your mat.
Virtually all yoga towels are made with certain basic characteristics in mind: A rubberized bottom to prevent slipping and textured woven pattern (for enhanced tactile sensation and grip) are essential, but mixing things up with patterns, prints, and fibers are where you can really tailor your towel to your personal needs. Here, we present six quality options for every taste and budget.
