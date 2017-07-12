Ingrained indeed. I know that we are all distinct and individual, and I know that yoga is not about what you do on the mat, but about how you treat people off it. I’ve taught 3-month-old babies and wheelchair-bound veterans, and I know that all you need is the breath — and that physical asanas can be adapted to help any person of any age, body type, or skill level. But still, like Farbstein, if I spend too much time on Instagram, I begin to feel insecure and wonder whether I should be branding myself as a "yoga goddess." There is nothing wrong with self-improvement, or striving to be a better, healthier, stronger version of yourself. However, if you’re losing sight of self-acceptance, and focussing only on the physical appearance of the body, you’re increasing your self-absorption and narcissism, and moving further away from your authentic self. And again, that totally defeats the purpose of doing yoga in the first place.