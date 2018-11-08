What Does It Mean If Your Partner's Cum Is Yellow

Even if you've never actually seen semen, you probably have some idea of what it looks like — it's whitish-grey and gel-like. It most certainly isn't yellow...except, sometimes it is.
So if your or your partner's cum is suddenly looking a little yellow, don't panic. The color change isn't necessarily a bad thing and you don't need to rush off to the doctor. Sometimes, yellow or greenish semen is a result of certain vitamins or medications, according to the Mayo Clinic. Even some foods, such as those that contain artificial dyes, could be the cause of discolored cum, Registered Nurse Rachel Nall wrote for Medical News Today.
Plus, the problem might just be that they're not ejaculating enough. Semen and urine both travel through the urethra, which means it's 100% possible for pee (which is yellow!) to mix into semen. The longer a person abstains from ejaculating, the more likely their cum will be mixed with a little bit with of pee, Nall wrote.
So it's totally possible that the yellowish tint is harmless, but there are also many medical problems that can lead to discoloration. For example, yellow semen can indicate an infection or jaundice (a condition that causes yellowing skin and eyes because the liver isn't working properly). When a body is trying to fight an infection, it overproduces white blood cells and the excess can be released via semen and cause the bodily fluid to appear yellow, Nall wrote. Some STIs can also cause yellow cum, according to Nall. If the ejaculate is yellow and it smells bad, then your partner should be tested for sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, herpes, or gonorrhea.
It's the extra symptoms, like odor and fever, that you really want to pay attention to. Because if it's an infection, or if the person's liver isn't working right, or there's some other kind of health problem, then it's almost guaranteed that yellow cum won't be the only symptom.
Regardless, it's a good idea to check in with your doctor unless you know for sure that vitamins or too much bright yellow candy is the culprit.
