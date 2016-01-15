"I have quite a few, actually. Every year, my husband and I sit down and write down our New Year's resolutions or our goals for the upcoming year. I feel like, if I put a pen to paper, that’s always good, because I can actually visually see [my list of goals]. I also travel with it, so I can look at it every day.""Life is so busy and hectic that sometimes we lose track of certain [goals] that we set for our own selves. That’s what I do to make sure that I’m striving toward attaining at least one of [my goals] every single day, even if it's just making sure I get a sweat in...especially because I think it’s important for people to take that time for themselves, whatever it may be.""My husband and I started this year making a vision board, and I will constantly add to it. For example, one day in WWE, I would like to be Divas champ. So the title is going to go on my vision board.""When I first started [with WWE], it definitely got to me; it bothered me. You know, I’m human. So I want everyone to like me and adore me and things like that. But the fact that I do play a bad guy on WWE TV also opens up the door for more negativity and hate.""Now it doesn’t really affect me too much, because if you’re commenting and following me, obviously I’m doing something right. If they took time out of their day to write a comment — whether it's negative or positive — that’s an assurance that I’m doing something right. So I take whatever negativity they’re projecting onto me and turn it into a positive, or else it can definitely kill you mentally."