Did you worry about money growing up?

Because of the culture around money where I lived, I worried about money a lot because my parents didn't spend on what they called "showy" things. We still never went without anything, we went on family vacations, and my mom got to stay home with me and my sisters while my dad worked, but for my pre-pubescent brain, this wasn't enough evidence. My friends would come to school with Kate Spade, Louis Vuitton, and North Face backpacks while I carried one from Target. When we turned 16, they got BMWs and Lexuses and I got a Honda. It's not that I wasn't grateful — I just genuinely thought that's how upper-middle-class people lived and thought we were in a less steady financial state than we were. Once I got out of my bubble and actually met other people, I realized just how privileged I was to even be able to think that, and how I shouldn't have been as worried as I was. But I also lived for drama, so that was probably part of it.