Every season, we look to Wren designer Melissa Coker to bring that perfect combination of femininity and free-spirited elegance to our wardrobes — and she delivers every time. In fact, we loved Wren's summer stock so much (think genius draping and cutouts) that we had to share nine of our absolute favorites with you, along with our exclusive Editor's Discount (30% off, y'all!).
From a knockout open-back kimono dress in the brand's signature tie-dye print to a killer red-and-navy leopard blouse to two pairs of the season's most perfectly printed shorts, these Wren rock stars are the ultimate end-of-summer musts that you can easily layer well into fall.
The party starts now and ends in just 48 hours, so get in while the getting is, well, good. In other words, get clicking!