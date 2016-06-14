So THIS Is How You Revive Post-Workout Hair

Working out is something we're all at least aware we should be doing. But more often than not, it can screw up our finely tuned hair-care routines — and few styles look better drenched in sweat and rimmed with frizz. How to care for your post-workout hair, however, is not a one-tip-fits-all topic. In fact, it's just the opposite.
The whole dry-shampoo movement is just the tip of the iceberg. While many people with straight or wavy hair swear by it, it can leave the dryness-prone curly-haired among us ultra parched. To that end, we asked celeb hairstylist Ryan Richman and Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price to give us their very best tips for après-gym hair, no matter the texture. Ahead, read their genius solutions — because hot yoga doesn't have to turn your hair into a hot mess.
