The activewear space is no longer about black leggings and tank tops only. As the lines between workout gear and street wear continue to blur, it's easier than ever to build a versatile, on-trend, and, most importantly, fun collection of looks that you can wear to the gym one day, and out to lunch the next.
If you've found your athletic wardrobe is lacking in the creativity department, you'll be surprised at just how far a few simple swaps can go. By switching out your sports bra or worn-out college tee for a fresher (but just as functional) crop top, you'll realize that getting dressed for the gym can look just as good as anything else. The ideas ahead will help you bring your workout look from sad-face to muscle-flexing emoji in no time.
