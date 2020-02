These Entrepreneurs Are Rejecting The Traditional “Work-Life Balance” Model. Here’s Why.

Like most idealistic pillars of wellness, though, the pursuit of equilibrium comes with a pressure all its own. Memes repeatedly poke fun at the stress that's tied to keeping up with a job and a social life, while adhering to a 17-step skin regimen and occasionally drinking water. Just last week, my roommate — who is, at present, training for a marathon and taking a pottery class, alongside her slightly-more-than-full-time job — pointed out that she was stressed about “fitting in productive downtime.” Yes, she’s an American hero, but beyond that, the takeaway is that sometimes, the pressure to maintain an even, distinct balance between so-called “work” and so-called “life” can be just as overwhelming as each of those categories themselves. Not to mention the fact that there is immense privilege associated with the idea of “work-life balance” to begin with.