These Entrepreneurs Are Rejecting The Traditional “Work-Life Balance” Model. Here’s Why.

“A lot of what we do here is spend as much time as possible talking to people — friends, customers, significant others — about what they want and what they need,” says Kennard. “The best advice I ever got was to bring your ideas and your world together.” But naturally, jamming your personal and professional lives together in seemingly inseparable ways can be as complicated as it is inspirational. “I find that most revelations and good ideas come when I’m not in the office,” she adds, “so it can be difficult to ‘turn off.’” Still, this doesn’t seem to strike Kennard as a problem. In fact, as she sees it, the melding of life and work is a factor in Baby Tress’ success, rather than a hindrance.