In News That Will Shock No One, Sweatpants See An 85% Spike

Of course, Wintour in sweats isn’t the only reason someone would want to buy a pair right now. There is nothing like weeks upon weeks of sitting at home to make us want to wear elastic waistbands. And it’s a phenomenon that doesn’t discriminate: Everyone who's anyone is wearing sweatpants right now. Even luxury e-tailer Moda Operandi saw a whopping 85% spike in searches for the previously unappealing sartorial genre in the last month alone.