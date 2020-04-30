In News That Will Shock No One, Sweatpants See An 85% Spike

Just two short weeks ago, Anna Wintour, who famously responded with a point-blank “no!” when asked if she’d ever be caught dead wearing sweatpants, posed for Vogue’s Instagram in a pair of cherry red track pants and a matching La Ligne striped sweater. Granted, Wintour’s choice of quarantine bottoms weren’t exactly branded from her alma mater’s track team, but nevertheless, they were still technically considered sweatpants.
Soon after the video was posted, the comments poured in, with many claiming that if Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief can work from home in sweatpants, so too should we. Hoards of shoppers flocked online to buy leisurewear of all kinds, from athletic styles à la Anna to stylish ribbed lounge pants. A Meghan Markle-like movement had begun.
Of course, Wintour in sweats isn’t the only reason someone would want to buy a pair right now. There is nothing like weeks upon weeks of sitting at home to make us want to wear elastic waistbands. And it’s a phenomenon that doesn’t discriminate: Everyone who's anyone is wearing sweatpants right now. Even luxury e-tailer Moda Operandi saw a whopping 85% spike in searches for the previously unappealing sartorial genre in the last month alone.
According to the company’s 2020 Runway Report, which was released this morning, one of the top-performing brands in the category was Madeleine Thompson, with three-quarters of Moda clients buying full cashmere sets from the brand, rather than separates. Also popular were Cotton Citizen’s tie dye pants, Ulla Johnson’s cotton track pants (which have since sold out completely), Toteme’s high rise leggings, and these sold-out joggers by Vince.
The term “sweats” also saw a 50% increase in searches.
But since we all have far more important things to do than search through pair after pair of at-home pant options (there are TikTok dances to learn, after all), we’ve made buying a pair of Anna-Wintour-approved sweats an easy feat. Ahead, shop Moda’s top-selling sweatpants and seven more covetable styles.
