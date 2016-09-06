A Brief History Of Men Moaning About Women's Clothes

Adichie talks about learning to dress without shame, exulting in being bright, bold, and brilliant. That’s what strikes me about all of this. It’s not just criticism of clothes. It’s criticism of women making their own choices (I mean, it’s also about morality, sexuality, gender, modesty, sin, and the patriarchy, but I’ve only got so many words here.) We’ve always been bombarded with messages about how we should look and behave. To indulge in a good hat, some massive sleeves, or a set of painted nails is perhaps to piss off those who think they still have a say over what women do with their bodies.



As well as bemoaning the lack of an “amorous rendezvous," Marinetti also grumbled that “the woman finds all the mystery of love in the selection of an amazing ensemble.” Now, I’m not suggesting that the mysteries of love can be located in a wardrobe, but an “amazing ensemble” can certainly be a wonderful thing. That’s the magic of clothes: The thrill of dressing up and being transformed. There’s also a kind of magic in being visible, I think. A woman who wears what she wants, who unapologetically loves red lipstick and eye-catching clothes, is still seen as a threat because she prioritizes her own pleasure. Not approval. Not others’ opinions. Just the sheer joy found in a good dress or perfect pair of trousers. She takes up space — visually and maybe literally, too, depending on the size of that hat, or the length of those sleeves.