4 Summer Outfits For The Girl On The Go

Despite the fact that it's June, we're still in defrost mode from the unseasonal cold and damp spring weather (which we mostly observed from the comfort of our apartment). But now that the temps are finally enjoyable again, we're itching to be out and about for as long as possible, as often as possible — filling our weekends with recurring outdoor margarita dates, afternoon strolls through our favorite hoods, and any other excuse to soak in some vitamin D. Given the warm weather, we're also more likely to bypass anything with wheels and get all our daily steps in.
With so much time spent on the move, comfort has to be a top priority; the whole "beauty is pain" notion is so outdated. Which is why we've put together a handful of practical yet totally stylish outfits to get you prepped for those days when the only time you'll sit still is when you're refueling with an iced latte at your favorite café. From airy day dresses that will stick with you — not to you — to strappy Clarks sandals you can actually walk in for miles sans blisters, the four outfits ahead look great but feel even better, which is what our summer aesthetic is all about. Hit the slideshow for proof.