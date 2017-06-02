4 Summer Outfits For The Girl On The Go

Despite the fact that it's June, we're still in defrost mode from the unseasonal cold and damp spring weather (which we mostly observed from the comfort of our apartment). But now that the temps are finally enjoyable again, we're itching to be out and about for as long as possible, as often as possible — filling our weekends with recurring outdoor margarita dates, afternoon strolls through our favorite hoods, and any other excuse to soak in some vitamin D. Given the warm weather, we're also more likely to bypass anything with wheels and get all our daily steps in.