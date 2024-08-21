Why Does Thinking About Our Finances Make Women Feel So Bad?

It’s not just in finance — in other areas of life, women feel the pressure to be perfect and experience shame if they don’t live up to these unrealistic expectations. Bryan-Podvin traces it back to the first wave of feminism when the goal was to open equal opportunities to women. “One of the first things to be like a man was to not mess up, to not make mistakes,” says Bryan-Podvin who uses the 2024 presidential candidates as an example. “We have a very qualified woman and we have a not-so-qualified man, and yet she has to defend her capability. Even at a smaller level, we experience this all the time: having to overperform to prove we’re deserving or worthy.”