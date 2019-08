6 Groundbreaking Products Made For Women, By Women

The DivaCup

If you’ve ever stopped to consider how bad disposable period products are for the environment and your body, this one’s for you. The DivaCup — founded by mother-daughter power duo Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini — was created out of the pair's frustration with tampons and pads and the lackluster experience that they gave women, who, instead of embracing their cycles, kind of just dealt with them. Made from silicone, free of toxins and BPA, and offering up to 12 hours of protection, The DivaCup checks all of the eco-friendly period-care boxes.It should come as no surprise that a product made specifically and exclusively for women works best when those same women are in charge of designing it. Thus, The DivaCup’s appeal is two-fold: recommended for those of us who are both sustainably minded and ready to overhaul their relationship with their period.