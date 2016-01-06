This Woman's Yelp Reviews For Dates Are Perfection

Say you're looking for a movie theater in New York City. You go to Yelp and click "Regal Cinemas Union Square 14." Today — unless Yelp deletes it — you'll run across this gem of a review:
Well done, internet: Tinder horror stories have officially met Yelp, thanks to Natalie Walker, a 25-year-old actress who has been posting Yelp reviews of her New York City dates. Walker tells Refinery29 she was "hibernating on Monday and searching Yelp for the best challah French toast" when she decided to create a Yelp account on a whim. But instead of leaving reviews for the actual restaurants and bars, she reviewed the dates she went on at each location.
I am leaving Yelp reviews for every place I have ever gone on a date but just reviewing the date pic.twitter.com/wytPo4ydE9— NATALIE WALKER (@nwalks) January 5, 2016
As of now, Walker has only reviewed six dates. One review was retweeted by Miranda July, which blew up Walker's Twitter feed. Luckily, she says her exes aren't mad about the reviews — or the attention they've received.
"The guy I went on a date with in the Hoffman Center tweet 'liked' it, and my ex who I dated for four-and-a-half years is super supportive," she tells us. "When I posted what I was doing on Facebook sans screenshots, he commented, but then he texted me and said, 'I just checked the review out. Pretty fair, all things considered.'"
AMC Hoffman Center 22 in Alexandria, Virginia pic.twitter.com/h9CUncnoYc— NATALIE WALKER (@nwalks) January 5, 2016
A few of her past flings have even reached out and given her permission to review their time together. Of course, this isn't the first time people have been "reviewed" online. Remember Peeple? Or its dating-specific cousin, Lulu?
Walker just got out of a relationship and has yet to try Tinder, but don't expect any real-time reviews. "The emotional distance from the dates I've written about is key to my ability to review them in the weird detached tone I find funniest," she says.
"I do like the idea that any man who goes on a date with me now will wonder if I'm going to review it and that guys I've gone on dates with in the past are wondering if I'm coming for them next with a mixture of terror and excitement," she says. "[I'm like] the Taylor Swift of Yelp."
Update: Yelp has since deleted Walker's reviews, but you can see them all over on her Twitter feed. Here is her latest review:
Mt. Vernon Multiplex Cinemas in Alexandria, VA pic.twitter.com/Krbfld5rzt— NATALIE WALKER (@nwalks) January 6, 2016
