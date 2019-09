This Woman's Yelp Reviews For Dates Are Perfection

A few of her past flings have even reached out and given her permission to review their time together. Of course, this isn't the first time people have been "reviewed" online. Remember Peeple ? Or its dating-specific cousin, Lulu Walker just got out of a relationship and has yet to try Tinder, but don't expect any real-time reviews. "The emotional distance from the dates I've written about is key to my ability to review them in the weird detached tone I find funniest," she says."I do like the idea that any man who goes on a date with me now will wonder if I'm going to review it and that guys I've gone on dates with in the past are wondering if I'm coming for them next with a mixture of terror and excitement," she says. "[I'm like] the Taylor Swift of Yelp."Yelp has since deleted Walker's reviews , but you can see them all over on her Twitter feed. Here is her latest review: