This Summer Hair Trend Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Who knew one of Hollywood’s most regal-looking hairstyles could be its most affordable, too? When we noticed stars like Condola Rashad and Jourdan Dunn wearing braids and ponytails wrapped in metallic thread and wire, we were sure that the look must be achieved with some kind of luxe, available-to-stylists-only type of gear. But as hair stylist Lacy Redway shared, some of these styles are actually made with cents-on-the-yard wire purchased from the hardware or fabric store.
Though the materials needed to dupe the look are easily obtained, there’s a trick to figuring out how to work with slippery chains and ribbons. Mark Townsend, a celebrity stylist for Dove, offers a little help: “When I’m working with these materials, I always liberally spray both the hair and the metal with Dove Dry Shampoo because the powders in the dry shampoo create friction and help [keep] the metal in place,” he says. “Then, I’ll secure the metal with a bobby pin to keep it from slipping out.”
To elevate your basic ponytails and braids, all you need is some loose change and a little inspo — find the latter, ahead.