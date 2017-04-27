Now that winter has officially turned to spring, you've probably ditched your heavy wool peacoat for a lighter jacket. However, when it comes to beauty, you may not even think to switch your coveted oils for alternatives better suited for the season. (Months of dry, flaky skin taught you to hold on tight.) But with days of sunny skies, beach outings, and floral outfits ahead (as well as humidity, heat, and sweat), it's time to opt for lighter additions to your beauty routine, too.