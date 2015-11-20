It's not always easy to remember to wear sunscreen in the summer, but it's hard to forget it completely. Warm temperatures plus the blazing sun make covering up kind of a no-brainer. But in the winter months, when it’s dark at noon and the thermometer rarely creeps above freezing, only a lunatic would be extra diligent with SPF, right?
Here’s the thing: Anytime it's light outside — meaning you’re not in a pitch-dark coal mine — you’re getting UVA and UVB exposure. Yes, even if there's a blizzard, and even if your breath freezes on your nostrils. That being said, it’s no fun to smear on greasy lotion when you’re icy-cold. Luckily, thanks to the advancements of science, there are plenty of ways to stay protected without breaking out the bottle.
