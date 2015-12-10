These days, our morning routines have become so second nature we could probably do them with our eyes still half shut (that counts as an extra five minutes of sleep, right?): snooze button, pants, caffeine, and a half-assed promise to try and hit the gym…not always in that order. Coming up with a fresh new look in the early a.m., though? Not so much. When you're always rushing out the door, there isn't much time available to contemplate new style choices. And when there's a 100% chance of freezing your face off, grabbing the nearest coat is probably all you can be bothered with.



But there used to be mornings when we looked forward to mapping out our ensembles for the day. So we've decided it's officially time for a refresher on how to get back to feeling that kind of excitement. Getting out of a fashion rut isn't about buying a whole new wardrobe. Instead, it's about discovering different ways to wear the pieces you already own. To save you from a serious style slump (and boost some stylistic creativity), we're bringing you four fresh outfit combos that will change your wardrobe game.