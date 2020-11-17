We Found Winter Outerwear That’s Both Chic AND Warm

In a world in which high-speed internet and same-day delivery empowers you to conceivably order anything you could ever want, whether that’s a week’s worth of groceries or a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, the will to venture outdoors lessens greatly. Factor in a pandemic, temperatures that hover around 20 degrees, and a 4:27 p.m. sunset, and any sort of motivation drops significantly. We get it: It’s much, much easier to stay home, huddle around the radiator, pile on all the fleeces you own, and binge-watch whatever new release is streaming.