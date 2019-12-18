4 Going-Out Looks That Are Warm Enough For Staying Out All Night

The holiday party season consists of two basic yet unwavering truths. The first is that you will inevitably double-book yourself with all the events piling up on your social calendar. The second is that you will most certainly panic trying to find a going-out look that's both cute and warm enough to keep you out past 11 p.m. If you can relate to the latter, then you're in luck because there's a simple solution.
Put on your fashion-stylist hat and introduce some expert layering techniques into your wardrobe. One of the most popular layered looks this season revolves around the fitted turtleneck. Slip it under that sleeveless summer dress you don't want to pack away — and then bring the outfit together with a pair of tall boots. Miss your favorite leather miniskirt? Winterize it with a cozy pair of fleece leggings underneath.
Ahead, we created four event-ready outfits — all using Cuddl Duds — that are both warm and winter appropriate. Excuses for your double-booked events not included.