These People Have Won An Astonishing Number Of Oscars

Another year, another Meryl Streep Oscar nomination. Over the course of her incredible career, Streep has racked up 21 acting nominations — a record. Surprisingly, though, she doesn't hold the record for the most Oscars won. Not by a long shot.
While the acting categories are the most visible, the people with the most Academy Awards aren't actors. They're directors, cartoonists, costume designers, composers, and special effects artists. Essentially, the behind-the-scenes people who make the movies possible. And one of these behind-the-scenes people has won 26 Oscars.
Which leads us to wonder: Where does a person with so many Oscars store their multiple statuettes? Do they create a special Oscars room? We certainly would. These are the people who should consider adding a wing to their house to honor their movie-making accolades.