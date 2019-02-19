Will Rami Malek Pull This Twin Trick At The Oscars?

Rami Malek is once again getting recognized for his acting chops, this time getting nominated for an Oscar for starring in Bohemian Rhapsody, but just make sure when you're recognizing Malek, you're not accidentally looking at his twin brother, Sami.
He's also LA-based, and so has probably had many-a-pedestrian come up to him to tell him he does a good Freddie Mercury. But while Rami works in Hollywood, Sami works as a teacher. And if Malek brings his bro along to the 2019 Oscars, there are gonna be way more double-takes than they can handle.
The Mr. Robot star "debuted" his twindom on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2015, where he told an almost-unbelievable story about a time he and his brother switched places in college.
Advertisement
"He's an identical twin, yeah. We don't look as much alike as we used to but yeah, we're identical," Malek told Kimmel, before diving into a story that definitely could have gotten the sibling in trouble.
"So he calls me one day...he goes, 'Hey, do you know a Greek monologue from a Greek tragedy?'" Malek remembers. "'Yeah, of course, I've just been doing this for four years.' He goes, 'Listen, I need you to come down to my university' — a major American university here in Los Angeles — he goes, 'I need you to do this for my class. It's gonna give me the points I need.'"
Like a good brother, he says yes, and puts on the same outfit Sami was wearing and heads over to the school.
"So I make it to the lecture hall, [the professor] pulls me in the class, she goes, 'Hey, are you ready to do this?' I go, 'Yeah I'm gonna get my points and we're gonna make this happen,'" he continued. "And I deliver this monologue in front of the entire lecture hall and I get a few applause, people dig it. And I think she starts looking at me kind of accusatorily like, 'Where the hell did you come up with that?'"
The professor even asked if Rami wanted to stay and perform in front of her next class, but he declined and got outta there.
Am I the only one secretly hoping the pair bring back some of these antics for the Oscars? Maybe Sami Malek accepts the Oscar, only for the camera to cut to Rami? Give that moment an award, IMO.
Advertisement