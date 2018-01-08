Supporting a caregiver is not always easy or top-of-mind, but it can make a huge difference. Just showing up, being present and available to those who need you can be a real game-changer. Offer to make a trip to the grocery store or run errands. Or make a standing appointment to spend time with the person with Alzheimer’s so their caregiver can go to a support group, visit with friends, take an exercise class, or simply recharge. It can be hard for a caregiver to find time to complete these simple tasks that we often take for granted. If you live far away, call and ask, “How are you?” A quick phone call to check in can go a long way to helping a caregiver feel supported. My mom was always concerned with making sure my grandparents refrigerator was stocked with healthy foods, but when my siblings or I would visit my mom’s kitchen, we would find her own refrigerator empty — she was living on meals of instant ramen or yogurt and fruit. Looking back, while my mom was looking out for my grandparents, my siblings and I could have been doing the same for her. It wouldn’t have taken much for us to make sure she had a kitchen full of the healthy foods she was ensuring that my grandparents had.