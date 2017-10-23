Story from Wellness

Whitney Port On How Giving Birth Changed Her Body

Kimberly Truong
After announcing that she was pregnant, former reality star Whitney Port began documenting her pregnancy and experiences as a new mother through a YouTube series, I Love My Baby, But, in which she's documenting the less-glamorous moments in her parenting journey from pregnancy through to breastfeeding and beyond.
Last week, Port posted a new video for her series (titled "I Love My Baby, But I Wish My Body Didn't Have To Change"), all about how she's been adjusting to the way childbirth affected her physically — specifically, the changes she went through "down there."
Port, who gave birth to her first child, Sonny, in July, said that she's had a hard time recovering from vaginal birth.
"Having a vaginal delivery changes everything down there and that’s just something that’s really not discussed," she said. "Like what it’s actually going to do and that there’s a really long recovery afterwards. It’s painful and uncomfortable and along with having to take care of a newborn, you also have a whole other situation to take care of."
Port also discussed how birth changed her sex life with husband Tim Rosenman.
"You’re pushing, for me, an eight-pound baby out of a little teeny hole and…I was obviously concerned about what that was going to do to our sex life," she said said. "If it would feel the same, if [Tim] would feel the same way. I thought a lot about if [Tim was] attracted to me, and that was hard, because I was never insecure about that before."
Port's postpartum sex anxieties are common — even if your doctor has given you the go-ahead for sex (typically during a six-week check-up), it isn't always easy to get back in the sack after giving birth.
"Take your time," Jennifer Conti, MD, an Ob/Gyn and clinical assistant professor at Stanford University, told Refinery29 earlier this year. "I think there’s power in giving women permission and making sure they hear that."
