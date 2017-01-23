This Tiny Home’s Tinier Nursery Is The Cutest Thing EVER

If you're struggling to contain all your stuff in a small space, perhaps you'll find inspiration in Whitney Leigh Morris and Adam Winkleman. The couple lives in a 362-square-foot cottage in Venice Beach, CA, with a 3-month-old son and two rescue beagles — and their home is a joy to look at. It helps that Whitney is a creative director and a small-space living consultant.
Whitney and Adam have lived in the Tiny Canal Cottage, which has its own website, for most of their seven-year relationship. They even said their wedding vows on the house's front stoop back in May 2016, in a boho-chic affair in front of 60 guests. In October, the 1920s Craftsman-style home saw another major milestone: Baby West came into the world.
Instead of moving to a larger house, Whitney and Adam decided to turn a 21-inch-by-5-foot nook of their already tiny home into a nursery. They converted their cluttered bedroom closet into a little room for West with a crib, creative vertical storage, accessories, and artwork. The couple's refusal to hang on to items — that distinct lack of nostalgia marking the Marie Kondo era — helps keep their space tidy and clean.
When outfitting your own shoebox (we live in New York City — we know), Whitney advises planning with a purpose: "Search with intent. Know what you want, what purpose it will serve, where the item will be placed or stored. Then you can enjoy the process of getting creative, and connecting with independent makers," she tells Refinery29.
Click ahead for photos of the nursery, plus more advice from Whitney. You, too, can have an impossibly chic tiny home — it just takes a little planning (and a whole lot of getting rid of junk).