6 White Eyeliners That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Classic Cat Eye

We'll always hold a space in our hearts for black eyeliners that deliver precise crisp cat-eyes every time. But if you really want to switch things up this holiday season, an optic-white eyeliner is the way to go.
White eyeliner itself isn't brand new; Rihanna has been wearing it for years, and it played a starring role in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's spring music video "Rain On Me." No matter which one catches your eye, a couple factors are key: Pigmentation (which separates the bold from the watery) precision (how fine or thick you like the felt or brush tip to be), and finish (matte or satin).
Whether you keep things simple with a single graphic flick or let your imagination craft brow-grazing clouds, the six liquid eyeliners ahead are perfect for letting your inner artist run wild.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.