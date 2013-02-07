For our money, Whit is the label to hit when you sort of hate everything in your closet. Designer Whitney Pozgay is a veteran of Kate Spade and Steven Alan, and those labels' preppy DNA has definitely made their way into Whit — but with a touch of cheek and retro appeal to keep things fresh.
These pieces are simple, but look closely — there are some serious wardrobe solutions here. Throw that electric blue car coat over any jeans-and-tee ensemble for a quick dose of chic, pair the sunny yellow Astronomer Blouse with your go-to pencil skirt for a work-appropriate take on sexy, and behold — an LBD that's anything but boring, thanks to elegant draping and unexpected, super-flirty length.
If you've been singing the "but I've got nothing to wear" tune, don't despair — we've got the answer to your wardrobe woes right here!