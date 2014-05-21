Step inside Whistles’ airy, bright office and you're instantly hit by a wall of…calm. Yes, the company is in the midst of launching its first U.S. franchise with Bloomingdale's, and a brand-new menswear collection will debut in the autumn, but the men and women of Whistles go about their business as if they haven’t a care (or a deadline) in the world. And, they're doing all this in pool sliders, city shorts, and tailored tees, no less.
None of this is a real surprise though. Over the last six years, the fashion label — under the leadership of CEO Jane Shepherdson — has made a name for itself with its effortlessly cool designs. The collections have become a fixture on high street and London Fashion Week. So, we just had to catch up with the brand’s stylish workforce to talk shop and to find out what makes them tick. Day trips to Paris and birthdays off, apparently.