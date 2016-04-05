13 Surprising Wedding Confessions From Brides- & Grooms-To-Be

It can be easy to get caught up in the breathless romance of wedding prep. The dress, the flowers, and the glittering ring can sometimes distract from real concerns about the whole "'til death do us part" thing. But what happens when you do have a moment to consider the promise you're about to make in front of friends, family, and that next-door neighbor your mom insisted you invite?
These (maybe) about to be newlyweds voiced their doubts on the secret sharing app Whisper. Some feared their future spouse won't be faithful, while others doubted their own commitment to fidelity. Still others were concerned that the big day would be a letdown or that the wedding itself would ruin their relationship. Their confessions make it clear that if you're experiencing any doubts about your impending nuptials, you're not alone.
