Why You Need Whipped Cream In Your Beauty Routine

Whipped cream has long been the source of childhood joy and adult fantasy. There's something so satisfying about the light, airy texture and meringue-like peaks — it was only a matter of time before it found its way into beauty products.
As the temps turn from warm and breezy to downright boiling, we've been reaching for whipped concoctions more and more often. Not only do they make the banal act of moisturizing sunburned limbs a helluva lot more enjoyable (even fun!), but these lightweight products never feel heavy on the skin. Curious to see which whipped beauty products we've been reaching for? Check out our favorites in the slides ahead.
