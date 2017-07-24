On the list of things you never want to lose — your ID, passport, keys — your phone probably takes one of the top spots.
As a lifeline to your contacts, social accounts, bank accounts, and email — not to mention all of your photos and saved notes — just the thought of misplacing your phone can induce instant cold sweats and panic. Never has "SOS, please someone help me" felt so appropriate.
Luckily, there are some steps you can take that will put you in a better position if you do misplace or lose your phone, as well as things to do to protect your personal data if the dreaded loss does occurs. Ahead, a guide on how to track your Android phone or iPhone down.