There's an unfortunate truth to holiday-party season — you can't wear the standout gold dress that fits you like a glove to every event. And if you're reserving your most sequined of options for December 31, you might be wondering how to make a celebration-ready statement without repeating the same glitz and glam over and over again.
Rather than veering toward the same old party silhouettes, give your holiday wardrobe a refresh by paying close attention to textures and materials (we're talking velvet suits and comfy-but-stylish coats). So whether you're hitting a winter-wonderland wedding or a slew of plus-one office invites, we've thrown together four outfits that can easily navigate the wind-chill factor and be stylishly appropriate. And don't fret: We compensated for your LGD (little gold dress) with some elegant pops of festive color.
