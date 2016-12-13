The events leading up to getting dressed for a date can sometimes feel more like a comic strip than real life. It starts with waiting until the last minute to outfit-plan. I'll just figure it out after work, you'll say when you wake up late the day-of. Next thing you know, your 5 p.m. meeting runs late, your train home is delayed, and you have all of 10 minutes to figure out a look and freshen up. The end result? A large pile of clothing on your floor and a clothing combination you aren't psyched about.
To avoid that situation all together, we've whipped up five fool-proof date night looks for whichever relationship stage you're at. Whether you've got those first-meet jitters or you and your S.O. are just carving out some long overdue one-on-one time, there's no reason you shouldn't look and feel your best — and no reason you shouldn't leave that last-minute outfit scramble in the dust. Click on for what to wear to your next anti-Netflix-and-chill kind-of night.
1 of 21
First-Date Jitters
Don't try to be someone you're not on a first date. If you ask us, it's all about looking put-together, but not going totally out of your comfort zone. For an outfit that's an ideal mix of both, start with a fitted top and culottes. Accessorize with a heeled bootie, a fun bag, and some delicate hoop earrings, and you've got a look that feels just right.
& Other Stories Striped Long Sleeve Top, $45, available at & Other Stories.
2 of 21
Topshop Crop Wide Leg Trousers, $53, available at Topshop.
3 of 21
New Look Metallic Block Heeled Ankle Boots, $43, available at ASOS.
4 of 21
Parme Marin Visitor Pouch, $317, available at Parme Marin.
5 of 21
Catbird Dream Silver Earrings, $50, available at Net-A-Porter.
6 of 21
You're Kind Of "A Thing"
It's been a few (well, more than a few) date nights and hangout sessions — and while you definitely feel that "spark," you may still be in official relationship-status limbo. Since it's still in that early-on exciting stage, why not dress the part? Try a slip dress over an athletic-inspired turtleneck, your everyday carryall, and a pair of flats that are both funky and comfortable. Top it off with an oversized coat, and you'll feel laid-back, while still showing off your style.
H&M Velvet Dress, $59.99, available at H&M.
7 of 21
Mango Zipped Cardigan, $46, available at Mango.
8 of 21
Marni Large Bucket Bag, $1,890, available at Barneys New York.
9 of 21
Need Nancy Coat, $395, available at Need Supply Co.
10 of 21
Miu Miu Mogador and Patent-leather Ballet Flats, $620, available at MatchesFashion.com.
11 of 21
One-Year Anniversary
Congratulations! You've made it this far, and it's time to celebrate your first official milestone. If a fancy dinner or night on the town is on the agenda, play up a "going out" look by wearing your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers with a silky top. To make things feel even more luxe, top it off with some classic jewels and a leather jacket. Done and done.
Conflict of Ego Amy Silk Blouse, $177, available at Conflict of Ego.
12 of 21
MIH Jeans Stevie Jeans, $255, available at MyTheresa.
13 of 21
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops, $55, available at Nike.
14 of 21
Consider The Wldflwrs Burst Ring, $320, available at Consider The Wldflwrs.
15 of 21
Coach Icon Moto Jacket,
$995 $599, available at Coach.
16 of 21
Total #RelationshipGoals
Date nights are nothing new in this stage of the relationship, but that doesn't mean you can't still dress up a bit (even if you are both just looking at your phones the whole time). It's been a long, routine few months, so change things up with a fun night and an outfit to match. Break out a skirt with a little personality and pair it with a graphic sweatshirt and some boots. Let your bag and earrings add that extra dose of sparkle to show that even years later, an evening out together still feels special.
Madeworn Guns N Roses $195, available at Shop Super Street.
17 of 21
Gucci Pleated Printed Silk Midi Skirt, $1,890, available at Net-A-Porter.
18 of 21
Kamryn Dame Hex Hoop Earring, $264, available at Kamryn Dame.
19 of 21
Finery Jake Leather Studded Ankle Boot, $199, available at Finery.
20 of 21
Aldo Acciarella Bag, $45, available at Aldo.
