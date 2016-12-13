The events leading up to getting dressed for a date can sometimes feel more like a comic strip than real life. It starts with waiting until the last minute to outfit-plan. I'll just figure it out after work, you'll say when you wake up late the day-of. Next thing you know, your 5 p.m. meeting runs late, your train home is delayed, and you have all of 10 minutes to figure out a look and freshen up. The end result? A large pile of clothing on your floor and a clothing combination you aren't psyched about.



To avoid that situation all together, we've whipped up five fool-proof date night looks for whichever relationship stage you're at. Whether you've got those first-meet jitters or you and your S.O. are just carving out some long overdue one-on-one time, there's no reason you shouldn't look and feel your best — and no reason you shouldn't leave that last-minute outfit scramble in the dust. Click on for what to wear to your next anti-Netflix-and-chill kind-of night.