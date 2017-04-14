As much as we love trawling houseware stores for decor supplies, a DIY'd object carries much more emotional significance than our newest shopping conquest. It's a labor of love — something we crafted with our own bare hands — that also lends itself to convenient opportunities for social media humblebragging.
With so many long weekends and holidays coming up, home projects are great for killing boredom and keeping your creative juices flowing. We're zooming in on the part of your home that feng shui experts have deemed to be most important to your well-being: your bedroom. Read on for 9 easy DIY tutorials that will make your sleeping quarters look like an interior design catalog.