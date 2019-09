No two cities are the same. But when it comes to a long weekend of exploring an unfamiliar metropolitan area — be it Copenhagen, San Francisco, or the Big Apple — we find that the approach to packing can apply across the board. It’s all about prepping a wardrobe that’s equipped for the unpredictable and able to tuck securely into one carry-on, with room for the souvenirs you pick up along the way. Together with Cotton , we'll prove that it's a task that only sounds daunting.Despite what your prepared-for-anything outlook makes you think, all you really need are four versatile outfits. The looks ahead hit all the right notes because they're adaptable for day and evening, provide comfort for long walks (and wrong turns), and make the most sartorial impact with the fewest pieces. After all, the only thing you should be engulfed in is the local culture, not the contents of your suitcase.