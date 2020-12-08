What Causes Breakthrough Bleeding — & When To See A OB/GYN

Very often, breakthrough bleeding is normal. If you start spotting month after month, if the bleeding is heavy or lasts longer than a couple days, or if the spotting is accompanied by other symptoms, then Dr. Minkin advises you talk to a medical professional. But if you're not pregnant and it happens once or twice, it goes away quickly, and it never happens again — there's probably nothing to worry about. See your doctor if you want to (you know your body best). Or grab a panty liner and wait it out.