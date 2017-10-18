Everything You Need To Know Before Buying Your First Set Of Bedding

The ultimate bed is the perfect mix of form and function. You want it to look and feel good. To achieve that goal, first you have to understand the different layers, from flat sheet to Euro sham. Then there's the quest for the best material that suits your sleeping habits. (Hint: Long staple cotton is the way to go).
But, as you comparison shop for the coziest bedding, one question inevitably arises: What on earth do these fancy terms mean? The myriad of names for different types of pillows and sheet sizes can be confusing to even the most experienced interior expert. We've created a glossary of terms you might come across, so your next trip to the bedding aisle will be less of a head scratcher.