This Miracle Brow Gel Works On Everyone & Costs Less Than A Latte

One of the biggest perks of working on a team with six other beauty editors is the constant influx of hacks, pro tricks, and product recommendations. I've learned that retinol is a powerhouse ingredient, gotten turned on to bubble masks, and developed a serious addiction to liquid lipstick. But the keyword that I really perk up and pay attention to when I hear it uttered in the office is "brows." Mine are big and bushy, but also weirdly sparse in some areas — a minor challenge in the grand scheme of things, but a challenge nonetheless. So when another editor told me I needed to try this product, I was one foot out the door, on my way to the drugstore to pick it up.I'm no stranger to the trial-and-error process of finding the perfect brow enhancer. Many of the ones I've tried have been either smudgy, flaky, or too dark — and often around $20. An everyday product shouldn't be so hard to get right or so expensive. (And what is up with the tiny packages all brow powders and gels come in?! I go through them so fast.)When I got my hands on this brow mascara, I was hopeful that it would be just like my favorite lash mascara (Dior Diorshow) — i.e.: foolproof and natural-looking. I'm here to report that it didn't disappoint. I lightly brushed my brows up, then out, using quick strokes to evenly distribute the formula, and in a few seconds, my arches were held in place without looking hairspray-ed down. They were defined, sharp-looking, and the shade (brunette for me, but it also comes in auburn and blond) was a spot-on match.I credit the brush size of this guy for making all the difference. It hits the sweet spot between Glossier’s Boy Brow and Urban Decay’s Brow Tamer Tinted Brow Gel , and it's not just for bold brows like mine — my friend with less-endowed brows loves it, too. It's so good that I'd probably pay the price of a dinner entrée for it, but I'm certainly not complaining that it costs less than a fancy latte.Ultimate Brow Mascara, $4.99, available at Wet n Wild