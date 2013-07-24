There's a definite vibe one emits when wearing mirrored sunglasses — it's that Mr. Cool thing that immediately takes us beachside, even if we're locked in the city. And no one does it better than Westward Leaning. Now, for a midsummer pick-me-up, the brand is debuting a crop of fresh shades in two-tone colors for those days when we just can't choose. The limited-edition styles feature tortoise, clear, blue, and neon hues, and mixes and matches them so you can have two in one. And that totally justifies dropping the $195, right? Click through for a look at the new Westward Leaning shades.
Photos: Courtesy of Westward Leaning