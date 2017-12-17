I Live In An NYC Studio Apartment — & It Costs $2,500 A Month

For $2,500, Angela occupies roughly 500-square-feet, two blocks from the Hudson River, with actual views from her window and plenty of natural light. "The building next to me is a historic building, so it will never go any higher," Angela says. "And if you crane out the fire escape, you can see the Hudson River. You can also get a peekaboo view of the Freedom Tower from my living room." And in West Village, with that much space, and a decent amount of natural light? Yeah, we'd say that's New York lucky.