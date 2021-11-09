West Elm’s Coolest Furniture, Bedding & More Is 40% Off Right Now

I'll let you in on a secret: You don't have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy discounts on West Elm's luxurious bedding, minimalist home goods, and elegant tableware. The furniture and decor retailer is offering up to 40% off duvet covers, knit blankets, serving platters, and more as part of its Early Black Friday sale. We're talking marked-down velvet quilts! Sets of ceramic mugs! Sturdy coffee tables! Basically, if there's something you've been meaning to buy to elevate your next low-key holiday dinner or good night's sleep, West Elm has it. And at a really, really good price.
West Elm is known for home essentials (and, fine, a few home novelties) that are equal parts ultra-modern and timeless. Flip through for some of the best and biggest deals you can shop right now. Oh, and did we mention you can also get up to 50% off wreaths, ornaments, and other festive decorations? The holidays came early this year.