15 West Coast Destinations You NEED To Visit

Now that summer months are finally within reach, we’re already plotting our next big vacay. And, of course, we’re sitting here scratching our heads as to where, exactly, to go. That's why we enlisted our pals over at Tiny Atlas Quarterly for some guidance.
In honor of the mag's latest issue, which explores the West Coast, founder and publisher Emily Nathan is sharing tips on where to stay, eat, and play in some of the region's coolest enclaves. From camping in remote La Push, Washington, to a Big Sur eatery you can’t miss, consider your summer vacation planned.
