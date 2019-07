I Live in New York, Make $58.5K a Year & Spent $918.26 on My Wellness Routine This Week

My best friend and I meet up after work for a quick bout of retail therapy. I buy a dress for my birthday trip this weekend from Banana Republic forAs we shop, we vent about our boy probs. Honestly, she’s a better therapist than even retail! Next, we head to Trader Joe’s to pick up a few things for the week. I buy avocados, lemons, chicken, and red licorice. I only spendbecause I already have some less perishable items in my fridge from my last TJ trip. My friend and I hug and part ways. When I get home, my roommate and I go out for a quick three-mile run through the neighborhood. As we trot down our street, we catch up on our weekends, since we were both out of town. When we get home, I shower, and grill up some lemon garlic chicken. It will be dinner and tomorrow’s lunch. It’s boring, but I don’t have time for extravagant meal prepping in my life at this point. At 11, I settle in my bed for the night, watching half an episode of Mad Men on my laptop while eating my chicken and licorice. It’s been a busy Monday, but it’s for the best — I don’t do well sitting still.