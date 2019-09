I've gained some weight over the last year, which I believe is a combination of moving to a desk job and getting an IUD put in. As such, I've been trying to be more systematic about my approach to fitness. To get more active, I'm playing in an outdoor mixed sports league this summer. I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of shorts to wear while I play. On my lunch, I see that the Gap has some great deals right now, and I can't resist. I order a pair of dolphin-hem run shorts , and cross my fingers they'll fit like the Old Navy ones I currently love. I also order a pair of casual shorts and deeply discounted shirts to hit my free shipping minimums. My total is $50.54, but onlyis spent on activewear. I know how bad online ordering is for the environment, but my local stores have a terrible in-store selection.